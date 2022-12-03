Deal with it

Not Available

Shamira Raphaela (30) travels the world as a TV director. Her life is in sharp contrast with that of her father and brother, who are both in and out of jail. In this intimate family portrait, we enter the chaotic and colorful world of Shamira's father Pempy, a drug dealing addict, and her brother Andy, who's following in his fathers footsteps. They both counter their seemingly desperate lives with lots of resilience and humor. Simultaneously, it's impossible for Shamira to remain unaffected by the vicious circle trapping her father and brother. A film about destructive family patterns and unconditional love.