Dealing with Destiny

Blake, Lloyd, Vinnie, and Ricardo have to deal with an assortment of challenges that are thrown in their way, such as final exams, college pranks, attack dogs, rivalries and, of course, girl troubles. Lloyd suspects Blake of making a move on his new girlfriend Zara, Ricardo falls in lust with the sexy gym girl, and Vinnie is more in love with Betsy, his yellow 1969 fiat sports car. And what about the arrival of the cute nurse called Destiny? Follow the turning of the tarot cards as Zara uses her self-styled cosmic powers to predict their future pathways. Amazingly, everything seems to be coming perfectly true- or is there a surprise at the bottom of the deck?