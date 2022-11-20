Not Available

Dear Abby

    Natasha Nice and Giovanni Francisco star in this romantic comedy that is as charming as it is unpredictable. Jack (Giovanni), a somewhat jaded advice columnist, has absolutely no problem dishing out words of wisdom for his romantically challenged readers; while Abby (Natasha), his ex-girlfriend, still lives with him. But when this awkward living arrangement turns into a complicated relationship crisis, will Jack be able to follow his own words of wisdom or will he ultimately lose Abby to another guy?

