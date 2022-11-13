Dear Beautiful

Not Available

The sudden appearance of exotic flowers in New Haven spawns an unprecedented epidemic rumored to be the result of a botched experiment by cosmetics giant, V-Zone. Paul and Lauren, a married couple, are caught between the catastrophe and their own troubled relationship when Lauren encounters one of the flowers and becomes infected. As her symptoms worsen, Paul's denial of Lauren's illness puts the couple in grave danger as the city is overrun with infected people, media frenzy, National Guard, protesters and a panicked populace. Struggling to maintain a normal daily life, Paul engages in a battle of wills with his best friend and business partner, Roger, as Paul tries to deny his wife's condition and Roger tries to take matters into his own hands. As the epidemic reaches a climax, Paul must confront the reality of his situation as well as the monster his friend has become.