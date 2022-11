Not Available

Two documentary makers meet again, through a TV news show, with a friend from their youth, Camilo Mejía, the first United States soldier to fight in the Iraq War, who after being declared a deserter by the military court spent a year in prison. "Why are we here? Do we have a right to do this? Are we, at least, protecting ourselves?" The documentary finds in Mejía, an antiwar activist presently living in Miami, a reflection about the war experience.