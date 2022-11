Not Available

Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? is the story of Puneet and Munmun, a happily married couple living in Mumbai whose lives take an interesting turn when a distant relative, Chachaji turns up unannounced at their doorstep from a far off village. The guest overstays his welcome so much so that the exasperated couple come up with various ploys to hasten his departure to hilarious results.