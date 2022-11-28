Not Available

Dear Homeland is the lyrical story of Mexican singer/songwriter Diana Gameros, who left Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, to pursue her musical dream in Michigan. Arriving legally but unable to extend her stay as an international college student, she becomes an undocumented immigrant who can’t return to her beloved homeland and family for fear of not being able to re-enter the United States. Moving to San Francisco, she finds community, realizes her musical gift and becomes an advocate for Dreamers and immigrant communities while struggling to change her own status.