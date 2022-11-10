1978

Dear Inspector

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 22nd, 1978

Studio

Les Films Ariane

When Lise's car bumps Antoine's bike, they recognize each other from a brief fling 20 years before while at the Sorbonne. He's now a professor of Greek; she's loathe to tell him she's a police inspector. A call interrupts their first dinner date: a Deputy of the National Assembly has been murdered. She has a suspect, another Deputy, and must track him while deflecting Antoine's eye from her vocation. All roads in the inquiry lead to Christine Vallier, the dead Deputy's mistress, a beguiling 22-year-old whose mother ran the Assembly's snack bar. When more deputies die and Antoine learns Lise's identity, she must act quickly solve the crime and save her future.

Cast

Philippe NoiretAntoine Lemercier
Catherine AlricChristine Vallier
Hubert DeschampsCharmille
Paulette DubostMère / Mother
Roger DumasMarcel Guérin, l'inspecteur
Raymond GérômeLe chef de la division criminelle / Director of Criminal Division

