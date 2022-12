Not Available

This unusual film shows how pain - the death of a child - can become a way of seeing, a spiritual experience, instead of only a woeful experience as we are taught. DEAR LITTLE LIGHTBIRD carries the viewer into the world of the mystical vision, where the eternal beauty, spirituality, and unity of life and death are experienced. Beautifully photographed and deeply moving, it was awarded One of the Ten Best - International Cinema Competition, Photographic Society of America.