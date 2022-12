Not Available

This film describes a story of a teenage girl named Magnolia that has a normal life but one day gets a letter in the mail for herself. The letter is from a boy named Garfunkil Jones. We see the joy the letters give her. In the end we discover that she is Garfunkil. She decides to grow up and stop sending love letters to herself. It is kind of bittersweet but she lives a happy life in the end.