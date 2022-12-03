Not Available

Anthony Anderson (ABC’s “Blackish”) will kick off VH1’s Mother’s Day celebration as this year’s host and will also honor his hilarious mom, Doris Bowman. The event will feature vocal powerhouse Alicia Keys honoring her mother Terria Joseph, an actor and single parent. Multifaceted superstar Queen Latifah will be honoring her mother Rita Owens, a single mother and former high school teacher in Newark, New Jersey. Trey, Jaden and Willow Smith will also join the mom-fest to honor Hollywood powerhouse Jada Pinkett-Smith. Toronto singer-songwriter Alessia Cara will perform her hit "Wild Things" as a tribute to her mom, Enza Caracciolo. Additional honorary mothers will be announced soon.