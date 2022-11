Not Available

VH1's annual Mother's Day celebration salutes moms everywhere. Anthony Anderson and La La Anthony hosted the event, which included performances by Ashanti, Monica, Luke James, H.E.R., Shai and SWV. T.I. paid tribute to the women in his life, including his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris, and on behalf of the #SeeHer movement, Ciara honored moms who've made strides in advertising and media.