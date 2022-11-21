Dear Mr. Fantasy - A Celebration For Jim Capaldi

Not Available

In January 2007 a fantastic line-up of guests gathered at the Roundhouse in London to pay tribute to the late Jim Capaldi of Traffic and to raise money for his children's charity The Landmark Trust. Old friends such as Yusuf Islam (aka Cat Stevens), Pete Townshend of The Who, Joe Walsh of The Eagles, Jon Lord of Deep Purple, Gary Moore, Dennis Locorriere of Dr Hook and of course his Traffic colleague Steve Winwood, were joined by younger admirers such as Paul Weller and The Storys to perform their favourite Traffic and Jim Capaldi tracks in front of a sell out audience. The evening was hosted by broadcasting legend "Whispering" Bob Harris.