Dear Mr. Waldman

Set in early-1960s Tel Aviv, this coming-of-age story centers on 10-year-old Hilik (Ido Port) and his struggle to help heal the emotional wounds of his father, who hasn't recovered from losing his elder son at Auschwitz. Still in denial, Moishe (Rami Heuberger) believes his son escaped and is now President Kennedy's aide. To help his father move on and gain the father-son relationship he sorely needs, Hilik puts Moishe's love to the test.