A Terrytoons cartoon released 22 December 1944. Our tourist is taking in all the sights: the band playing on the snowy slope, goats harmonizing, skiers dancing on skis. But best of all, mice are shaving the Swiss cheese to run through the player piano to make the music. Dogs, pigs and ducks are all laughing, singing, playing and having a good time- until they get on a runaway snow sled...