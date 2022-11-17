Not Available

Filmed during four of six sold out performances in June 2012, "Dear Pina," showcases Vermont's best choreography and presents Hannah Dennison's latest work, a dance/theater tribute to Pina Bausch, world-renowned German choreographer, who died in 2009. The piece is staged at Shelburne Farms' vast, historic Breeding Barn which is defined by soaring clerestories and an expansive dirt floor matching the grand scale of Bausch's radical artistry. An ensemble of thirty dancers give an evocative performance rooted in each person's authentic emotions. The work combines traditional ensemble choreography with character-driven theatrical scenes, to explore themes of human relationships colored by passion, inspiration, and loss. This breathtaking film features stunning cinematography, providing a propulsive visual experience that breaks narrative boundaries and reminds audiences of the richness and depths in their own lives.