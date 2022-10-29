Not Available

Filmed on location in Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia and the Caribbean, Dear Suburbia, is the latest release from Kai Neville and is the follow up to his previous films Modern Collective and Lost Atlas. It is a high-performance, location-based surf film set against exotic landscapes, objects and personalities juxtaposed with the traditions of suburban life. Spontaneity versus routine. The unknown versus the familiar. An interpretation of our lifestyle, culture, riding waves, traveling the world — a pirouette into the absurdity of it all. The result is a graceful, often schizophrenic glimpse at modern life with a surfboard and a passport.