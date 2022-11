Not Available

At 38, Lori Benson, an aspiring filmmaker living in downtown Manhattan, was relishing life and motherhood with her one-year-old daughter Talula. Then a single phone call changed her life forever: it was her doctor; the diagnosis was breast cancer; and surgery was imperative. Mixing verité footage, with home videos and family photographs, Dear Talula is an intimate autobiographical portrait of Lori's battle with breast cancer.