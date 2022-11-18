Not Available

Dear Video is a black epistolary comedy which stars some of the finest actors from the former Yugoslavia. The film is constructed around the video 'correspondence' between two branches of a family, one living in Germany and pursuing 'modern' life and the other one living in a little village in Yugoslavia clinging to tradition. Through the home video 'letters' sent back and forth, petty jealousies, love liaisons and financial squabbles drive the family to the brink of war, a situation that reflects the collapsing state of affairs in what was then Yugoslavia.