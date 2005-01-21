2005

Dear Wendy

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 21st, 2005

Studio

Zentropa Entertainments

In a blue-collar American town, a group of teens bands together to form the Dandies, a gang of gunslingers led by Dick Dandelion. Following a code of strict pacifism at odds with the fact that they all carry guns, the group eventually lets in Sebastian, the grandson of Dick's childhood nanny, Clarabelle, who fears the other gangs in the area. Dick and company try to protect Clarabelle, but events transpire that push the gang past posturing.

Cast

Jamie BellDick Dandelion
Bill PullmanKrugsby
Michael AngaranoFreddie
Danso GordonSebastian
Alison PillSusan
Chris OwenHuey

View Full Cast >

Images