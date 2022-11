Not Available

In 1974 Werner Herzog walked from Munich to Paris, an act of faith to prevent the death of his mentor Lotte Eisner. In 2020, a young filmmaker walks following Herzog´s footprints in an act of love to one of the best filmmakers of our time. A journey through villages, nature, loneliness and cold, looking for the meaning of filmmaking. Including fragments of the book "Of Walking in Ice" by legendary filmmaker Werner Herzog narrated by himself exclusively for the film.