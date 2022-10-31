Dearly Beloved

Not Available

Archival Film of a live Stage Play: Produced By Stockton Civic Theatre. A Southern wedding goes hilariously off-course in this fast-paced comedy about love, marriage, sisterhood, gospel music and three hundred pounds of good ol' Texas barbeque ...The Futrelle Sisters - Frankie, Honey Raye and Twink - are throwing a wedding. Tina Jo’s mother Frankie has almost made herself sick with the elaborate preparations, and the rumor mill in their small town of Fayro, Texas, is working overtimeNo surprise there, the Futrelle Sisters have never been strangers to gossip. After all, they did survive the scandalous breakup of their almost-famous gospel singing trio, The Sermonettes. But Twink’s desperate attempts to get her boyfriend of fifteen-and-one-half years down the aisle, Frankie’s ongoing conversations with their dead mother, and Honey Raye’s tendency to race to the altar at every opportunity have kept tongues wagging for years...