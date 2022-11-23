Death 4 Told

Not Available

Four horror stories occur in sequence connected by time and space. The first deals with a writer and his wife who move into a large house only to find it is already occupied. The second follows three college couples on a weekend camping trip where tall tales and legends are more real than fiction. The third segment follows a TV crew as they prepare for the taping of their hit show, "World's Most Haunted Places". The final story is about a hack psychic who discovers that practice really does make perfect.