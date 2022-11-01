Not Available

As a firm believer in resurrection, I approach the subject of “DEATH” not as the closing of a final door, but as a beginning. In my short cinepoem “DEATH” I begin with a golden skull, and conclude with the silver death mask of the notorious gangster, John Dillinger. In between we see the bunks and bodies of two of the Heaven’s Gaters, deluded into believing by an evil cult that death by suicide would deliver them to a waiting flying saucer. Then a succession of silver embossed tantric skulls of enlightened ones lead us to the necessary conclusion. By these small token gestures I chose to broach the vast subject that remains unknowable. Death is indeed the spice of life -for without it life would have no meaning. It is necessary to give form, pacing and contrast to the good time of living.