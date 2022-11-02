Not Available

Take a fascinating journey in Death And Taxis where the journey is the destination, and the next world might be just a cab ride away. Hugging the double-yellow line between this life and the next, one big city taxi carries the stories of several drivers and passengers, each contending with intensely psychological and sometimes supernatural brushes with death. Whether profound, funny or simply creepy, these vignettes come to life and afterlife in the hands of a diverse group of acclaimed actors.