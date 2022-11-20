Death Angel

Not Available

Uncle Tolya’s wife hung herself, and his children went abroad. He lives on his own and feels very lonely. In order to get rid of these feelings Uncle Tolya starts talking to God. He prays every day, and asks God to restore justice by making suffer not only him but the rest of the people as well. If everybody would die, especially sinners in violent torture, Uncle Tolya would gain peace. While Lord is not answering the prayers of his servant, Uncle Tolya decides to play God’s role.