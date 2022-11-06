Not Available

Death at Love House

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Donna and Joel Gregory are staying at the estate of Lorna Love while researching a book about the long dead Hollywood goddess. Joel, who's father had a passionate affair with Lorna, becomes obsessed with her. His wife attemts to break the spell which threatens their marriage and their very lives.

Cast

Robert WagnerJoel Gregory (Jr. & Sr.)
Kate JacksonDonna Gregory
Sylvia SidneyClara Josephs
Marianna HillLorna Love
Joan BlondellMarcella Geffenhart
John CarradineConan Carroll

View Full Cast >

Images