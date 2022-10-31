Not Available

Death Bed is an uncomplicated story about a complicated man who is just about at the end of his life. Stricken with a terminal illness, Jefferey is visited by his friends and family who try to reconnect with him before his inevitable end. Warm and reflective moments turn into course and combative exchanges between Jefferey and his loved ones. With him as the catalyst, Jefferey verbally and emotionally abuses his faithful girlfriend, oppressive mother, estranged sister, and even the visiting nurse who tends to him. When his mother brings Fr. Nicholas to see him 'before it's too late', the ensuing chaos couldn't make things any worse . . . until Jefferey realizes that he is the only one who didn't know that he's dying.