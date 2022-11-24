Not Available

Justin, a second-generation immigrant, has just returned home to the town of Hawkersham. It is a port town where illegal immigrants come in search for a new life. Instead they are used as slave labour, sex workers and are forced to fight with their lives at stake in an underground combat rink. All Justin wants is to live a quiet life with his long lost love Leelu. Unfortunately, the ruthless owner of 'the Cage' wants her as well. Justin is forced to fight to protect her. They forced him to fight. They should have known better!