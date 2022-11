Not Available

A film that acts as a sequel to a series of fictitious B-movies. Once again, the Death Blood has invaded the quiet suburban town of Pleasanton, CA. With series hero Sara Shane away on another planet, it's up to her daughter Cindi to team up with local pizza man, Shawn, and space alien, JB, to save the town before evil police captain, Chief Beefe succeeds in spreading the Death blood's influence.