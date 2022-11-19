Not Available

Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling rock band Death Cab for Cutie delivers a set of emotionally charged and beautifully crafted songs to a sold-out, House Of Blues, Atlantic City crowd. The show captures the band's screaming fans singing along to classic Death Cab hits, including "Sound Of Settling" "The New Year", "Transatlanticism", "Soul Meets Body" as well as newer songs off the band's latest release, Narrow Stairs, featuring their anthemic single" I Will Possess Your Heart". Also featuring exclusive behind the scenes interviews with the band.