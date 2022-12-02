Death Cab for Cutie: Directions

Not Available

Death Cab for Cutie presents: Directions, an innovative anthology of 11 short films inspired by each song on the band's acclaimed album Plans. Every song was directed by a different director and includes 2 bonus videos of unreleased songs. The unprecedented collection came about as the brainchild of otaku-house, the production company owned and run by childhood friends Nick Harmer, bassist for Death Cab for Cutie, and video director Aaron Stewart-Ahn. They saw the opportunity to enlist a variety of talented young artists to each make a short film set to a Death Cab song, without the constraints of the traditional music video- no arbitrary performance footage, the band themselves would not appear in the films. The ultimate goal was to create a series of small films that worked together as both individual pieces of art and as a unified whole.