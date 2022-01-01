Death: Death & Raw

Not Available

Live in L.A. (Death & Raw) is a live album released by Death. It was recorded on December 5, 1998 in Los Angeles (according to its title) and released on October 16, 2001 through Nuclear Blast. This album was originally released to raise money for Chuck Schuldiner's cancer treatment. - Tracklist: 01 Intro 02 The Philosopher 03 Spirit Crusher 04 Trapped In A Corner 05 Scavenger Of Human Sorrow 06 Crystal Mountain 07 Flesh And The Power It Holds 08 Zero Tolerance 09 Zombie Ritual 10 Suicide Machine 11 Together As One 12 Empty Words 13 Symbolic 14 Pull The Plug