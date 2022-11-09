Death Do Us Part

Not Available

Kennedy Jamieson, a wealthy socialite, has waited her whole life to have the perfect wedding. Engaged to the charming Ryan Harris, the young couple is just a week away from the big day but hasn't had a chance to celebrate their respective bachelor/bachelorette parties. Ryan's best man Chet books a remote cabin in the woods to throw them a 'Jack and Jill' stag that they'll never forget. Out in the middle of nowhere, things take a horrifying turn as members of the group are brutally picked off one by one. What started out as a celebration quickly descends into a bloody nightmare. Friendships are ripped apart and accusations fly in this blood filled psychological horror with a whodunit twist.