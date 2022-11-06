Not Available

Death Duel

  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shaw Brothers

This martial arts spectacular showcases 20-year-old Erh Tung-sheng (a.k.a. Derek Yee). Even Variety noted: "Erh's charismatic screen presence should take him to superstardom like his older brother, David Chiang." The prediction proved correct, and his performance as ace swordsman Third Master is just what any producer would want. He fights evil, saves damsels in distress (including a kindhearted prostitute played by Chow Yun-fat's first wife, Yu An-an), and duels rival swordsmen to the, well, death.

Cast

Ling YunYen Shih-San
Candice Yu On-OnHsiao Li
Ku FengMiao Tzu
Ou-Yang Sha-FeiHsiao Li's mother
Chen PingMu-Yung Chiu-Ti
David ChiangMu-Yung Chien-Lung

