Not Available

Death Duel of Kung Fu

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Ming General Cheng (Wang Dao) and his band of soldiers escape to Taiwan after Ching forces topple the Ming Dynasty. Still fearing the deposed general's deadly potential, however, the Ching prince Ta orders his own band of ruthless mercenaries to finish off Cheng and his warriors. The rivals prove to be equally skilled, and soon everybody is kung fu-fighting in this action-heavy martial arts spectacular.

Cast

Don Wong TaoSun Shing Kwei
Peter Chan LungMarshall Tao's assistant
Eagle Han YingTo Ku Lan
John LiuSung Hsin

