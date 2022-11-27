Death Fist

Not Available

Ha Ki-Ryong, an executive of the Korean independence army, is killed by Taeaming, a spy of Japanese Special Investigation Bureau, and Ha's daughter, Ye-Sim, and Cheol are tracking Taeaming. Ye-Sim is taken as a hostage. Dong-Shik and Cheol falls is a trap by Hwang, an old boatman, then arrested. Taeaming joined Oosima's party near Ko-San, wrestling over a code book. When the Japanese army gathers to execute Ye-Sim and Cheol, the Korean independence army attacks them. Hwang is a commander of the Koran independence army. Finally, Taeaming is killed and Dong-Shik finds the code book.