Death In June: Behind The Mask

Darryl Hell's interview experiment with Douglas P. took place amongst the rumbles, hisses, and thunks of the belly of a New York City skyscraper...during a harsh January 2005 blizzard. This would be the first time Douglas would take part in this type of interview project. Its flow replicates a meandering day-long conversation that was held between Douglas P. and Darryl Hell at Mindswerve Studio, New York City, in 2004. Their many life experiences in 1970's, 1980's punk rock, made for a fertile ground. Hell's vision for the project was to give Douglas a chance to fully articulate himself without the boundaries of the traditional interview format. The result is a roller coaster ride through Douglas' life from childhood into the future.

