Live in Cottbus '98 is a DVD by American band Death. It was recorded in Cottbus, Germany in 1998 and released on November 11, 2005 through Nuclear Blast. The DVD was released, along with the rerelease of The Sound of Perseverance, in order to commemorate the fourth anniversary of Chuck Schuldiner's death. The album was recorded directly through the soundboard and as a result, is very rough. The DVD also lacked a proper track listing.