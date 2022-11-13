Death Metal: A Documentary

Not Available

It's arguably the most brutal and nihilistic form of music ever to assault the ear drums, and for many young music fans, death metal isn't just something to bang your head to -- it's a way of life. Whether you're a longtime death metal fan, a casual listener, or a complete newcomer to the scene, this insightful documentary features an in depth look at one of the music world's least explored genres that will educate as well as entertain. Presented with absolutely no pre-existing agenda, Death Metal follows former Carnivore vocalist Peter Steele as he gazes into the black heart of the least explored style in the heavy-metal spectrum. ~ Jason Buchanan, Rovi