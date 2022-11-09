Death Metal Grandma

Not Available

The heroine of the documentary that was published by American magazine The Atlantic is a 97-year-old Inge Ginsberg, who first escaped the Nazi regime across the mountains into Switzerland, and after the war moved to Hollywood with her husband Otto, where she wrote music alongside him (their work includes Dean Martin’s Try Again). In the present day, she applies for the show America’s Got Talent where she performs heavy metal music, through which she wants to pass her wisdom on to the world, as well as to have as much fun as possible at her age. This life-affirming film is made with no special allowances for Igne’s age, which commands much respect.