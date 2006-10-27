2006

Death Note: The Last Name

  • Fantasy
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 27th, 2006

Studio

Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation (YTV)

In the second installment of the Death Note film franchise, Light Yagami meets a second Kira and faithful follower Misa Amane and her Shinigami named Rem. Light attempts to defeat L along with Teru Mikami (a Kira follower) and Kiyomi Takada (another Kira follower) but in the end will Light win? or will a Shinigami named Ryuk make all the difference in Light's victory or his ultimate death?

Cast

Tatsuya FujiwaraLight Yagami
Ken'ichi MatsuyamaL
Erika TodaMisa Amane
Nakamura Shidō IIRyuuk (voice)
Takeshi KagaSoichiro Yagami
Shigeki HosokawaFBI Agent Ray

