Death Note: The Last Name

In the second installment of the Death Note film franchise, Light Yagami meets a second Kira and faithful follower Misa Amane and her Shinigami named Rem. Light attempts to defeat L along with Teru Mikami (a Kira follower) and Kiyomi Takada (another Kira follower) but in the end will Light win? or will a Shinigami named Ryuk make all the difference in Light's victory or his ultimate death?
|Tatsuya Fujiwara
|Light Yagami
|Ken'ichi Matsuyama
|L
|Erika Toda
|Misa Amane
|Nakamura Shidō II
|Ryuuk (voice)
|Takeshi Kaga
|Soichiro Yagami
|Shigeki Hosokawa
|FBI Agent Ray
View Full Cast >