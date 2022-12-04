Death of a Beast - The case Hagedorn

Not Available

The documentary tells about the crime case of Erwin Hagedorn, unprecedented in the history of the GDR. A case that made it clear, how much the contemporary judiciary was overwhelmed with such a sex offender. The protagonists, but especially the footage that the criminal investigation team shot for an educational film, allow you to look deep into the inside of a perpetrator. The chief psychologist discovered strong parallels to the so-called funfair killer Jürgen Bartsch, who had tortured four boys to death in the west of the country, just a few years earlier. Among other things, Hagedorn immediately confessed and was extremely cooperative. A film crew from the investigation department recorded everything, that Hagedorn willingly and very vividly demonstrated for the camera during local appointments. Future generations of criminologists should be able to benefit from this teaching material.