Death of a Cheerleader

1994

Angela Delvecchio, coming from a rather poor family, moves into the rich town Montevista. She admires Stacy, leader of the most prestigeous clique of her high school. Angela wants to be accepted and seeks Stacy's friendship. But when she defends outsider Monica against Stacy, she becomes Stacy's target herself. Mocked, she stabs Stacy with a kitchen's knife. The trial becomes a sensation.