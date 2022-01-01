1994

Death of a Cheerleader

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 23rd, 1994

Studio

Steve White Productions

Angela Delvecchio, coming from a rather poor family, moves into the rich town Montevista. She admires Stacy, leader of the most prestigeous clique of her high school. Angela wants to be accepted and seeks Stacy's friendship. But when she defends outsider Monica against Stacy, she becomes Stacy's target herself. Mocked, she stabs Stacy with a kitchen's knife. The trial becomes a sensation.

Cast

Tori SpellingStacy Lockwood
James AveryAgent Gilwood
Kathryn MorrisMonica Whitley
Eugene RochePriest
Christine CattellCarol Lake
Marley SheltonJamie Hall

View Full Cast >

Images