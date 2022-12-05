Death of a Female Artist

Not Available

It came as a shock at the peak of her artist career, HSU Su-chen died of cancer. She went cross-disciplinarily in a short 14 years of her creative life. From early work such as “Self-Portrait” revealing multi layers of her own images to “Plant-Paradise” which collaborated with many people of different expertise lead her to the winning of Taishin Bank Arts Annual Award. HSU always walks out of the box to touch all of us from deep inside herself to ordinary plants as well as neglected communities in foreign countries. Every step of her attempts raised applause. This film assembles HSU’s talks and images of exhibitions of different locality spreading world wide including Vietnam, Micronesia, Australia and footages photographed by her personally at many places in Taiwan. It tells an extraordinary story and unseen visions of a distinct artist who endlessly discovers real issues of human life.