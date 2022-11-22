Not Available

MORTE DI UN AMICO ("Death of a Friend") of Franco Rossi, from a screenplay by Pier Paolo Pasolini and others, reveals the strong hand Pasolini in its depiction of life at the geographical, social, economic, and moral edge of Rome. The two heroes (played by Gianni Garko and Spiros Focas) are pimps, like the protagonist of Pasolini's own ACCATTONE. The relationship between Aldo and Bruno and the bourgeois society which rejects them is a complex one. The pimps are both callous and caring; their prostitutes are by turn vindictive and generous.