Death of a Killer

  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

When Massa (Robert Hossein) is released from prison, he's sure that Luciano (Simon Andreu), an old freind, is responsible for his incarceration. Massa proceeds to keep watch on Luciano, who has been living with Massa's beloved sister Maria (Marie-France Pisier). Feeling doubly betrayed because of his unhealthy adoration for Maria, Massa is determined to get back at Luciano and ends up in a deadly game of roulette.

Cast

Marie-France PisierMaria / Claudia
Simón AndreuLuciano
Jean LefebvreTony
Robert DalbanAlbert
Roger Carelle patron du café
Paul Préboistle coiffeur

Images