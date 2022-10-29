Death of A Pilgrim

Not Available

A Nordic crime mini-series on the murder of Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme and the fall of the welfare state. The series is based on highly acclaimed Swedish writer and criminologist Leif GW Perssons award winning The Fall of the Welfare State trilogy. Together these novels tell a vibrant tale of conspiracy, espionage, murder, comedy and abuse of state power through a fascinating and flawed set of characters; a tale that resonates with our own time and beyond Scandinavia.