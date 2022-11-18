Death of a Salesman

Willy Loman is an aging salesman who was recently fired from his job. Dealing with feelings of failure, Willy begins to relive events from the past that involve his older son, Biff, and his wife, Linda. Willy tries to learn from past mistakes and works to make amends with his family, but his biggest struggle is to make peace with himself over a failed dream of financial success.
|Fredric March
|Willy Loman
|Mildred Dunnock
|Linda Loman
|Kevin McCarthy
|Biff Loman
|Cameron Mitchell
|Happy Loman
|Howard Smith
|Charley
|Jesse White
|Stanley
