Not Available

Death of a Salesman

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Stanley Kramer Productions

Willy Loman is an aging salesman who was recently fired from his job. Dealing with feelings of failure, Willy begins to relive events from the past that involve his older son, Biff, and his wife, Linda. Willy tries to learn from past mistakes and works to make amends with his family, but his biggest struggle is to make peace with himself over a failed dream of financial success.

Cast

Fredric MarchWilly Loman
Mildred DunnockLinda Loman
Kevin McCarthyBiff Loman
Cameron MitchellHappy Loman
Howard SmithCharley
Jesse WhiteStanley

Images