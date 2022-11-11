Death of a Vlogger

Not Available

Prepare for a genre-bending horror mockumentary when a vlogger gains viral fame after one of his eerie videos contains an alleged out-of-this-world haunting. Following YouTuber Graham as he investigates the darker supernatural side of the web and dealing with the effects of being famous on the internet, this trip down a hellish rabbit hole includes interviews, cat videos, ripped YouTube content, fun nonsense, archive material, tension and unusual scares. Following in the footsteps of maverick independent filmmakers, this bold new feature is the perfect balance of horror and reality giving the found footage format a needed shot in the arm.